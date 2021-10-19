PODCAST | Wits Plus aligns short courses with business needs
Equipping people with knowledge and skills for new roles can help to meet business demands
The work environment in the digital era is a continuously changing landscape that requires adaptation and agility. Nowadays, a person can start working in a position based on their formal qualifications but have subsets of other valuable skills that could play a greater role in their career progression.
One of the identified gaps to meet modern business demands is to upskill and equip people with knowledge and skills for their new roles. Wits Plus has become instrumental in these capacity-building initiatives for mature adults who have formal qualifications and those who don’t, to boost their career development through various short courses.
Apart from language courses through the language school, Wits Plus also offers a range of business-focused short courses in various disciplines, including management, accounting, marketing, insurance and corporate governance.
Listen to the podcasts below:
Project management as a management tool is used by professionals from almost all backgrounds and provides broad-based competence in a range of management skills, which can increase workplace efficiency, and contribute to profitability and improved client service. Wits Plus offers Project Management as public courses for individual students and for customised delivery to groups of employees.
We strive to make programmes accessible and affordable for part-time students such as the Wits Plus partnership with the School of Construction Economics and Management at the university. Students can complete modules required for entry into the popular BSc honours degrees in quantity surveying and in construction management as part-time short courses.
Short courses are specific and concise and play a crucial role in providing relevant and just-in-time knowledge to meet the demands of the digital-era workplace.
