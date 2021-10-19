PODCAST | Wits Plus aligns short courses with business needs

The work environment in the digital era is a continuously changing landscape that requires adaptation and agility. Nowadays, a person can start working in a position based on their formal qualifications but have subsets of other valuable skills that could play a greater role in their career progression.

One of the identified gaps to meet modern business demands is to upskill and equip people with knowledge and skills for their new roles. Wits Plus has become instrumental in these capacity-building initiatives for mature adults who have formal qualifications and those who don’t, to boost their career development through various short courses.

Apart from language courses through the language school, Wits Plus also offers a range of business-focused short courses in various disciplines, including management, accounting, marketing, insurance and corporate governance.

Listen to the podcasts below: