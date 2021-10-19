Vivienne Westwood shares her 'Letter to the Earth' ahead of COP26

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and Nigerian author Ben Okri read out their “Letters to the Earth” on Monday, as part of a campaign urging action against climate change in the run-up to the UN COP26 summit.

The 80-year-old designer, known for her environmental activism, Okri and children's choir SOS From the children were among those taking to the stage at the Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London to read their letters in a recording released next week.

In her letter, Westwood called for a land-based economy and opening up land corridors for wildlife.

“Rewilding is not to do with stop farming and let everything go, it's to do with start farming in collaboration with nature. Let nature bring the soil back to health,” she told Reuters.

Founded in 2019, the global campaign has seen the likes of Yoko Ono and Oscar winner Mark Rylance joining adults and children in writing letters about their environmental concerns.