Private 5G cuts downtime for corporations

The technology is being adopted by organisations, bypassing obstacles in the way of 5G

While the benefits of 5G mobile broadband remain in the limbo of the war between the regulator and operators, 5G is being adopted by South African enterprises for internal communications.



The concept of private 5G was introduced in 2021 by telecommunications giants such as Verizon in the US and NTT in Japan, and cloud providers like Amazon Web Services. Now, NTT subsidiary Dimension Data has begun piloting it at large corporations in SA...