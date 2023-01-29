Crumbling infrastructure is ticking time-bomb for SA
The country is at risk of becoming a ‘failed state’ if it does not address its infrastructure woes
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By Bongani Mthombeni-Möller
Huge infrastructure challenges are a ticking time bomb for South Africa as the country grapples with power cuts, water shortages and potholes...
Crumbling infrastructure is ticking time-bomb for SA
The country is at risk of becoming a ‘failed state’ if it does not address its infrastructure woes
Huge infrastructure challenges are a ticking time bomb for South Africa as the country grapples with power cuts, water shortages and potholes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos