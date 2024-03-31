Opinion

Can Ramaphosa afford to let Pandor go?

Trump’s second coming could herald big geopolitical shifts, starting with the Russia-Ukraine war

31 March 2024 - 00:00
Sam Mkokeli Columnist and contributor

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have to beg foreign minister Naledi Pandor to  remain in politics for a  few years, despite her announcing her departure after the May 29 poll...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAM MKOKELI | The 14 days that could make or break SA Opinion
  2. SAM MKOKELI | SAA debacle shows how vulnerable we still are to state capture 2.0 Opinion
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Elections add further layer of risk to SA’s schizophrenia Opinion
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Jardine’s party was a vanity project that muddied the political ... Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI  | A pot of gold saved the Treasury, but will the rainbow stay? Opinion

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | Can Ramaphosa afford to let Pandor go? Opinion
  2. Time ticking for Treasury to tap R150bn gold, foreign currency account Business
  3. Mooted French law forbids discrimination against people sporting braids and ... Business
  4. Markus Jooste: A thoroughly unpleasant man Business Times
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion