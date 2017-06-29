Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Pencil some of these fun events into your diary
THEATRE
iChameleon
Sné Dladla's solo show uses music, drama, comedy and physical theatre to investigate how humans pretend.
When: Until July 8, Tuesday to Saturday, 8.30pm
Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch. Tickets R120 at Computicket.
LIFESTYLE
Gordon's Bay Winter Wonderland Festival
Includes a parade, a fun fair, a winter palace, a motoring exhibition and food trucks.
When: Friday, June 30, 4pm-11pm, Saturday, July 1, 10am-11pm, Sunday, July 2, 11am-6pmh
Where: Festival Grounds, Hendon Park holiday resort. Tickets, R10. Visit winterwonderland.co.za
Darling Winter Beer Festival
Local craft beers from six guest breweries, and music by Jenny and The Jameses, the Jimm Harisson Project and the Stone Jets.
When: Saturday, July 1, 10am-6pm.
Where: Darling Brewery, Caledon Street, R100-R120 at Webtickets, under-12s free
Taste of Tyger Valley Wine Festival
Twenty wineries display their wares.
When: Friday, June 30, 5pm-9pm, and Saturday, July 1, 2pm-7pm.
Where: Arena Court, Tyger Valley Centre, Bellville. Tickets R100 at Computicket.
MUSIC
Johnny Clegg - The Final Journey
Clegg's final world tour is built around his repertoire from Juluka's Universal Men in 1979, through the Savuka years to recent solo work.
When: Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, 8pm.
Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Goodwood. Tickets R325-R975 at Computicket.
Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival
Programme includes Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Mozart, with the South African-born Robert Fokkens as the featured living composer.
When: Until July 9, various times
Where: Endler Hall, Stellenbosch University. Tickets R20-R140 at Computicket.
Adelia Douw Quartet
Winner of the 2015 GrandWest Jazz Competition sings with a pianist, a drummer and a bassist.
When: Saturday, July 1, 8pm-11pm.
Where: The Crypt Jazz Restaurant, Wale Street, Cape Town. Tickets R100, e-mail info@thecryptjazz.co.za
HOLIDAYS
Cape Town Science Centre
Minecraft courses, the Winter Science Camp and the Let's Code Holiday Camp for youngsters.
When: Until July 21, various times
Where: Main Road, Observatory. Tickets R400-R750. Call 021-300-3200 or e-mail info@ctsc.org.za
FAMILY
Beach Clean-Up
Bags and gloves are provided but volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable gloves.
When: Saturday, July 1, 10am-1pm.
Where: Ons Huisie, Big Bay (along the R27), free. Call 021-554-1553.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
