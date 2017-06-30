'4:44' will be the sternest test of Jay-Z's relevance to date

A little over 21 years ago Shawn Carter, better know as Jay-Z or Hov, kicked off what would become the greatest career in hip-hop history.

Over the course of 12 solo albums, all have which have sold one million plus copies, Carter's lyrical abilities and overall magnetism pulled hip-hop culture in whatever direction he wanted.

Whether it was smoking fat Cuban cigars on yachts, wearing collared shirts in a Maybach or boasting about buying art, what Hov has done, others followed.

In an era dominated by dreadlocked rappers in their teens and early 20s who stage-dive, June 30's release of Jay-Z's latest album 4:44 may be just the sternest test of his relevance to date.