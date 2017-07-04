Buy paintings fresh 'off the easel' at Riebeek-Kasteel's intimate art festival
Here's to the art festival that exceeds all expectations. Now in its sophomore year, the Solo Studio art festival is in full planning swing, anticipating yet another sold-out weekend for the quaint sleepy town of Riebeek-Kasteel.
"Solo Studios was conceptualised to be an intimate, personal and exclusive art encounter that allows people the rare opportunity to meet highly talented artists 'at the coal face' so to speak," says event organiser Klaus Piprek.
"On a weekend break to this whispering town I met gallery owner Astrid Mcleod who gave me some insight into just how rooted in art the town of Riebeek-Kasteel is."
The core element of the Solo Studio weekend remains the artists, who open their private homes and studios to a limited number of visitors over the weekend.
A select group of local artists comes together in a collaboration which offers art lovers and collectors a rare opportunity to engage with them in their personal spaces, appreciate their inspiration and buy their latest works "off the easel".
This year's participating artists are Tamlin Blake, Solly Smook, Andre van Vuuren, Gordon Williams, Riaan van Zyl, Claudia Gurwitz, Garth Meyer, Jenny Parsons, Greta MacMahon, Li Nepgen, Emma Willemse, Philip Barlow, Louisa Gerryts, Ivan Kirstein, Mike Hillier and Leila Fanner - all of whom are based in the Riebeek Valley.
Solo Studio is a collaboration between artists, art curators and galleries based in the Riebeek-Kasteel area.
This bespoke experience enjoyed phenomenal success last year, receiving even greater interest from more art collectors, enthusiasts and creatives.
So, the organisers have decided it was time to make further additions, such as The Writers' Studio. This "group exhibition" includes local resident authors, poets, editors and illustrators. Political commentator Max du Preez and investigative journalist Jacques Pauw will also take part.
• The festival takes place from August 11 to 13. For more information, visit solostudios.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times.
