Buy paintings fresh 'off the easel' at Riebeek-Kasteel's intimate art festival

Here's to the art festival that exceeds all expectations. Now in its sophomore year, the Solo Studio art festival is in full planning swing, anticipating yet another sold-out weekend for the quaint sleepy town of Riebeek-Kasteel.

"Solo Studios was conceptualised to be an intimate, personal and exclusive art encounter that allows people the rare opportunity to meet highly talented artists 'at the coal face' so to speak," says event organiser Klaus Piprek.

"On a weekend break to this whispering town I met gallery owner Astrid Mcleod who gave me some insight into just how rooted in art the town of Riebeek-Kasteel is."