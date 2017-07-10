Smart technology can prevent cancer

Smart technology in the form of a wearable patch can help prevent skin cancer. My UV Patch is a wafer-thin, stretchy, transparent adhesive about 2.5cm square that is worn on the skin.

The patch has photosensitive dyes that change colour when exposed to the sun's rays and lets you know when to apply more sunscreen. Scan the patch with its downloaded app to find your level of exposure and what you should do to become sun-smart.

A new wireless technology hopes to take motorbike accidents off the list of the leading causes of unnatural death.

Many of those accidents are a result of car drivers not spotting the approaching bike, so Israeli company Autotalks produced a bike-to-vehicle (B2V) communication device.

The unit, which the company hopes will be retrofitted in all vehicles, allows vehicles to exchange data on speed location and direction of travel, thus providing enough data for course correction.

On offer at Wimbledon this year is a new chatbot to help fans find their way around the venue. The bot, named "Fred", after British tennis legend Fred Perry, can be found on the official Wimbledon app.

Fred works in the same way as Siri, so visitors can ask Fred for help on where restrooms, restaurants, water stations and other places of interest are.