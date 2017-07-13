Exquisite German movies not to miss at Durban's International Film Festival

The Germans are coming to this year's Durban International Film Festival thanks to the Goethe Institute.

Several recent German films will be screened at the festival, with some of the directors in attendance.

Here are four films on the menu that reflect the current state of one of the world's seemingly more well-adjusted countries and its relationship to its own history and the rest of the world.

1) PAULA

Paula Modersohn-Becker has become recognised as one of her generation's most important painters, often credited as being the first female painter to paint female nudes.

Christian Schwochow's lovingly rendered biopic is a lushly executed portrait of the many different faces of its subject. Moving comfortably from the comic to the tragic, the film, thanks in no small part to the performance of Carla Juri in the lead, makes for entertaining and dramatically viewing.

WATCH the trailer for Paula