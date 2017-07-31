Ten years ago Mammusi Goërtz was told to cover up or go to the bathroom by a manager after an “elderly” man complained about her breastfeeding in a restaurant. Today while thousands of South African mothers have posted the #treeoflife‚ the latest take on breastfeeding selfies‚ on social media‚ they still shy away from nursing their babies in public.

"Why? Many people‚ especially the older generations and often men‚ have a very sexualised idea of breasts in their heads‚ thus feel it should not be exposed in any manner. They don't stop to think that breasts were first and foremost created to feed a baby."

"You also don't hear them complaining when Rihanna appears in a dress showing her naked breasts to the world. A very skewed and misinformed view especially for 2017‚" Breastfeeding Support South Africa's Anrika Pienaar said.

Activists lobbying for breastfeeding rights in the country say that while the #treeoflife - a sticker pack offered on PicsArt editing app aimed at illustrating the beauty of breastfeeding - has gone viral‚ it has done little for promoting nursing in public.