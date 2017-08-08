WATCH: Epic new ‘Game of Thrones' S7 teaser trailer released

HBO has unleashed an explosive trailer teasing the next installment of its seventh season, hinting at an action-packed episode 5 ahead.

The 30-second clip for the next episode, titled Eastwatch, was revealed after episode 4 The Spoils of War was officially aired on the network — following a leak earlier this week, which saw episode 4 released unofficially online two days before its scheduled debut.

The trailer for Eastwatch sees Daenerys and Drogon returning to Dragonstone from their assault on the Lannister army, and shows the Dragon Queen putting forward an ultimatum to all those that haven't yet sworn their loyalty to her: "Bend the knee and join me, or refuse, and die."

Meanwhile, it seems that Bran Stark and Jon Snow have finally crossed paths, with Jon overheard talking about receiving word from his brother about the Night King marching on Eastwatch by the Sea.

Eastwatch is slated to air next Sunday, August 13 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

WATCH the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 5