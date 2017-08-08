Lifestyle

WATCH: Epic new ‘Game of Thrones' S7 teaser trailer released

08 August 2017 - 10:26 By AFP Relaxnews
A screen grab of Daenerys Targaryen and Drogon from the teaser trailer for episode 5 of 'Game of Thrones' S7.
A screen grab of Daenerys Targaryen and Drogon from the teaser trailer for episode 5 of 'Game of Thrones' S7.
Image: Game of Thrones/YouTube

HBO has unleashed an explosive trailer teasing the next installment of its seventh season, hinting at an action-packed episode 5 ahead.

The 30-second clip for the next episode, titled Eastwatch, was revealed after episode 4 The Spoils of War was officially aired on the network — following a leak earlier this week, which saw episode 4 released unofficially online two days before its scheduled debut.

The trailer for Eastwatch sees Daenerys and Drogon returning to Dragonstone from their assault on the Lannister army, and shows the Dragon Queen putting forward an ultimatum to all those that haven't yet sworn their loyalty to her: "Bend the knee and join me, or refuse, and die."

Meanwhile, it seems that Bran Stark and Jon Snow have finally crossed paths, with Jon overheard talking about receiving word from his brother about the Night King marching on Eastwatch by the Sea.

Eastwatch is slated to air next Sunday, August 13 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

WATCH the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 5 

READ MORE

7 actors who've shot to fame since starring in 'Game of Thrones'

'GoT' has been a career springboard for many of the actors on the show, most noteably these ones
Lifestyle
22 days ago

'Game of Thrones' is a masterclass in how NOT to parent your child

'Game of Thrones' is a show with enough daddy issues to fill an entire How Not To parenting manual.
Lifestyle
22 days ago

Does 'Game of Thrones' really need to be so violent? Yes & no

Pearl Boshomane explores what 'GoT' says about women
Lifestyle
23 days ago

Most read

  1. Bare breasts as a form of protest Lifestyle
  2. What you're doing wrong in the sack Health & Sex
  3. Series Review: 'Ozark' is a heck of a ride Lifestyle
  4. "It's a fresh hell": Jani Allen opens up about going broke and getting fired Lifestyle
  5. Sex Talk: Can you give me a cheat sheet to the clitoris? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
Baleka Mbete announces decision on secret ballot
X