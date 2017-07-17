Lifestyle

7 actors who've shot to fame since starring in 'Game of Thrones'

17 July 2017 - 13:07 By Pearl Boshomane

1) Jason Momoa AKA Khal Drogo

His big break came as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones Season 1. He’s since joined the DC Extended Universe as Aquaman: appearing in Batman v Superman and the Oscar-winning Suicide Squad, as well as the upcoming Justice League and Aquaman movies.

2) Emilia Clarke AKA Daenerys Targaryen

Even though she’s known as the Mother of Dragons to millions, Clarke has starred in Terminator opposite Arnie and tried her hand at romantic comedy in the box office hit Me Before You.

3) Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow

Since being on Game of Thrones, Harrington has branched into modelling as the face of Jimmy Choo. On the acting front, he’s played a gladiator in Pompeii, a spy in Spooks: The Greater Good and a dumb tennis star in 7 Days in Hell

4) Pedro Pascal AKA Oberyn Martell

Even though he was only on Game of Thrones for one season, his performance as Oberyn Martell is still a highlight. He’s since starred in Netflix’s Narcos as well as opposite Matt Damon in The Great Wall

5) Natalie Dormer AKA Margaery Tyrell

She was on The Tudors before Game of Thrones, but she’s since starred in the first two Hunger Games movies and on the American version of Sherlock, Elementary.

6) Gwendoline Christie AKA Brienne of Tarth

Since playing Brienne of Tarth, Christie has bagged roles in Star Wars (as bad guy Captain Phasma) and The Hunger Games.

7) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau AKA Jaime Lannister

The Kingslayer was already a big name in his native Denmark before Game of Thrones. He’s since hit the big screen in the horror Mama, the comedy The Other Woman, the sci-fi Oblivion and the fantasy Gods of Egypt.

