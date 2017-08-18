FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
18 August 2017 - 14:28
PARTY
Toy Toy the 6th Birthday
Celebrate six years of one of the city’s coolest underground clubs.
When: Tonight, 9pm
Where: And Club, R100-R150, and.nutickets.co.za
PERFORMANCE
Hani: The Legacy
The story of struggle icon Chris Hani told through hip-hop.
When: Until Sunday, times vary
Where: The Market Theatre, R90, webtickets.co.za
COMEDY
Hashtag Lottering
Giggle and guffaw with one of the country’s premier comedians.
When: Until September 17, times vary
Where: Montecasino, R100-R180, computicket.com
LIFESTYLE
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Hobnob with the fashion bourgeoisie and see some cool clothes.
When: Until tomorrow, times vary
Where: Mall of Africa, R300, webtickets.com
