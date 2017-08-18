FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

PARTY

Toy Toy the 6th Birthday

Celebrate six years of one of the city’s coolest underground clubs.

When: Tonight, 9pm

Where: And Club, R100-R150, and.nutickets.co.za

PERFORMANCE

Hani: The Legacy

The story of struggle icon Chris Hani told through hip-hop.

When: Until Sunday, times vary

Where: The Market Theatre, R90, webtickets.co.za

COMEDY

Hashtag Lottering

Giggle and guffaw with one of the country’s premier comedians.

When: Until September 17, times vary

Where: Montecasino, R100-R180, computicket.com

LIFESTYLE

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Hobnob with the fashion bourgeoisie and see some cool clothes.

When: Until tomorrow, times vary

Where: Mall of Africa, R300, webtickets.com