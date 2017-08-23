Eatery eKhaya's African food selection offers a distinct taste of home

An unlikely byway in Durban's CBD hosts eKhaya Foods - the new go-to, home-style eatery for city professionals.

Founded by entrepreneur Nkosikhona Mkhize, the casual dining restaurant is the latest of his ventures to mine his cultural heritage for inspiration. He is one of the brains behind a popular string of Durban natural hair salons.

eKhaya means, literally, "home", a theme reiterated by the décor choices - a vinyl sticker slogan; a woven grass mat with the words "feel at home" adorning the walls; and the meal-time rituals to which patrons are treated when they step through the doors.

As soon as we are seated we are offered an ukhamba (Nguni clay pot) of complimentary cold amahewu, a fermented drink made from mealie porridge. It is refreshing, filling and probably as popular a KwaZulu-Natal meal substitute as ramen noodles are in other parts of the world.