Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Tickets for John Legend's Darkness and Light Tour go on sale at 9am on Friday(R375 to R855) at computicket.com and bigconcerts.co.za The show is at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 7.

Pick strawberries at Ballito's Cappeny Estates on Saturday. Entrance is R10, with R75 buying you the right to pick (children five and under pay R50). D176 Esenembe Road, 4420 Ballitoville.

Multiarts gig Evention takes place at The Plant, Station Drive, tomorrow. Entrance is R70 for a 6pm kick-off.

Jazz vocalist Natalie Rungan performs at Suncoast Casino on Sunday from 2pm. Entrance is free.

Vocalist Ncamisa Nqana performs at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at UKZN's Howard College Campus on Wednesday at 6pm. R70.

Afri Cine is screening Mama Colonel, a documentary on Congolese colonel Honorine Munyole, at Fortune Coffee, Station Drive, at 7pm on Thursday. R40. - Siphiliselwe Makhanya

DON'TMISS