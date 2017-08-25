Diversity leads as black models dominate fashion show runway

Considering issues regarding race around the world, from Donald Trump's thoughtless comments to new immigration laws, encouraging diversity is more important than ever if we want to live in a tolerant and inclusive world. It would be irresponsible to not display diversity at every opportunity.

Redman says his fashion shows are always inclusive. "In general, though, the shows are and have always been diverse and inclusive with regards to casting.

"To do otherwise in the South African context would be ludicrous. This season we were fortunate to have had some beautiful professional models available for the shows.

"Ultimately, designers book a model who they find inspiring and ones that are able to show their collections in the best light," Redman says.

The response has been positive.

"The Kluk/CGDT show received high praise, which is great. The collection looked fantastic on the models. More importantly, it inspired sales, which is the ultimate goal.