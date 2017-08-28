Shopping malls are dying, but that doesn't mean SA's stopped spending

For a few years mall culture has been dying a slow death in the US. Once-thriving consumer centres have become zombie malls, shadows of their former selves.

Some of us welcome the last days of these aptly nicknamed cathedrals of consumption. Others are left worrying about what this means for the future of retailing.

Although South Africa follows US trends, new malls are still being in developed, but for how much longer can this continue? Of the 2,082 shopping centres in Africa, 1,950 are in South Africa, where we have the sixth highest number of shopping malls in world.