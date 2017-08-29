Kudzanai Chiurai's new art exhibit reimagines the black experience

There's a scene in Mauritanian filmmaker Med Hondo's seminal 1970 film Soleil Ô in which a character says: ''It's crucial to be able to select individuals capable of speaking as we do, capable of thinking as we do, capable of retaining, of absorbing, yes absorbing words as we do and above all giving them the same meaning, and so there'll soon be millions of whitewashed blacks, whitewashed and economically enslaved."

That piece of dialogue has stuck in the mind of Zimbabwe-born artist Kudzanai Chiurai, who saw Soleil Ô three years ago.