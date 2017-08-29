Kissing has been identified as one of the most popular sexual behaviours among both men and women in a new US study.

More than 2‚000 Americans‚ roughly half men and half women‚ were asked about the appeal of nearly 50 sexual activities in the latest study‚ one of the first to record a range of behaviours in the general population.

“Contrary to some stereotypes‚ the most appealing behaviours‚ even for men‚ are romantic and affectionate behaviours‚" said Professor Debby Herbenick‚ the lead author of the study.

"These included kissing more often during sex‚ cuddling‚ saying sweet/romantic things during sex‚ making the room feel romantic in preparation for sex‚ and so on."

Lifetime masturbation‚ vaginal sex‚ and oral sex - more than 80% - and lifetime anal sex - 43% of men (assertive) and 37% of women (receptive) - were among other popular behaviours reported in the survey.