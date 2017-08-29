Health & Sex

New study lifts the covers on what men & women find sexy in the sack

Don't underestimate the power of a kiss when it comes to foreplay

29 August 2017 - 10:52 By Claire Keeton
Don't underestimate the power of puckering up.
Don't underestimate the power of puckering up.
Image: iStock

Kissing has been identified as one of the most popular sexual behaviours among both men and women in a new US study.

More than 2‚000 Americans‚ roughly half men and half women‚ were asked about the appeal of nearly 50 sexual activities in the latest study‚ one of the first to record a range of behaviours in the general population.

“Contrary to some stereotypes‚ the most appealing behaviours‚ even for men‚ are romantic and affectionate behaviours‚" said Professor Debby Herbenick‚ the lead author of the study.

"These included kissing more often during sex‚ cuddling‚ saying sweet/romantic things during sex‚ making the room feel romantic in preparation for sex‚ and so on."

Lifetime masturbation‚ vaginal sex‚ and oral sex - more than 80% - and lifetime anal sex - 43% of men (assertive) and 37% of women (receptive) - were among other popular behaviours reported in the survey.

6 surprising health benefits of kissing

Science is on the side of Cupid: multiple studies suggest that kissing can do everything from help burn kilojoules to giving you an emotional high.
Lifestyle
29 days ago

Common lifetime sexual behaviours also included:

  • Wearing sexy lingerie/underwear (75% women‚ 26% men);
  • Sending/receiving digital nude/semi-nude photos (54% women‚ 65% men);
  • Watching sexually explicit videos/DVDs (60% women‚ 82% men);
  • Reading erotic stories (57% of all participants);
  • Public sex (about 43%) and
  • Role-playing (approximately 22%)‚ tying/being tied up (about 20%)‚ spanking (approximately 30%).

More unusual were engaging in threesomes (10% women‚ 18% men) and playful whipping (about 13%).

Lifetime group sex‚ sex parties‚ taking a sexuality class or workshop‚ and going to BDSM parties were uncommon (each approximately 8%)‚ the researchers said.

More Americans identified behaviours as "appealing" than had taken part in them.

What you're doing wrong in the sack

Paige Nick and Jason Mykl Snyman share some insight into the 'mistakes' men and women make during sex
Lifestyle
22 days ago

Herbenick said the findings would allow couples to talk more openly about their sexual desires and interests.

"Together they may find new ways of being romantic or sexual with one another‚ enhancing both their sexual satisfaction and relationship happiness‚" she said.

Researchers from the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington conducted the Sexual Exploration in America study‚ published online on Tuesday in PLOS One. - TimesLIVE

SEX FAQS ANSWERED

Is it safe to bleach, bejewel or glitter my vagina?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
23 days ago

How can I make my penis larger?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Why does my vagina make embarrassing sounds during sex?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO: Does Grace Mugabe always pack an extension cord? Lifestyle
  2. Somizi, Pink: best & worst dressed celebs at the MTV VMAs 2017 Fashion & Beauty
  3. Shopping malls are dying, but that doesn't mean SA's stopped spending Lifestyle
  4. Your weekly horoscope: August 27 - September 02 2017 Home & Gardening
  5. MTV VMAs recap: winners, top performances & politics Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston
North Korean missile passes over northern Japan
X