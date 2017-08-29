New study lifts the covers on what men & women find sexy in the sack
Don't underestimate the power of a kiss when it comes to foreplay
Kissing has been identified as one of the most popular sexual behaviours among both men and women in a new US study.
More than 2‚000 Americans‚ roughly half men and half women‚ were asked about the appeal of nearly 50 sexual activities in the latest study‚ one of the first to record a range of behaviours in the general population.
“Contrary to some stereotypes‚ the most appealing behaviours‚ even for men‚ are romantic and affectionate behaviours‚" said Professor Debby Herbenick‚ the lead author of the study.
"These included kissing more often during sex‚ cuddling‚ saying sweet/romantic things during sex‚ making the room feel romantic in preparation for sex‚ and so on."
Lifetime masturbation‚ vaginal sex‚ and oral sex - more than 80% - and lifetime anal sex - 43% of men (assertive) and 37% of women (receptive) - were among other popular behaviours reported in the survey.
Common lifetime sexual behaviours also included:
- Wearing sexy lingerie/underwear (75% women‚ 26% men);
- Sending/receiving digital nude/semi-nude photos (54% women‚ 65% men);
- Watching sexually explicit videos/DVDs (60% women‚ 82% men);
- Reading erotic stories (57% of all participants);
- Public sex (about 43%) and
- Role-playing (approximately 22%)‚ tying/being tied up (about 20%)‚ spanking (approximately 30%).
More unusual were engaging in threesomes (10% women‚ 18% men) and playful whipping (about 13%).
Lifetime group sex‚ sex parties‚ taking a sexuality class or workshop‚ and going to BDSM parties were uncommon (each approximately 8%)‚ the researchers said.
More Americans identified behaviours as "appealing" than had taken part in them.
Herbenick said the findings would allow couples to talk more openly about their sexual desires and interests.
"Together they may find new ways of being romantic or sexual with one another‚ enhancing both their sexual satisfaction and relationship happiness‚" she said.
Researchers from the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington conducted the Sexual Exploration in America study‚ published online on Tuesday in PLOS One. - TimesLIVE
