Props to celebs promoting positive body images

It has been a big week for Pink - not only did the artist take home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday, but she has also hit the headlines for her powerful acceptance speech.

Clutching her new statuette in one hand, the singer told the star-studded audience a story about her daughter Willow, aged 6.

It started like this: "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama?' I said, 'Yes, baby?' She said, 'I'm the ugliest girl I know.'"

Needless to say, Pink wasn't going to let that kind of talk slide, so she went on to recount how she gave her daughter a life lesson in self-love, via a rockstar-themed PowerPoint presentation and a heart-to-heart.

The crux of her story was this: "So, baby girl. We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty."

Then she thanked everybody in the arena for inspiring her, told her daughter (who was in the audience) that she was beautiful, and left the stage to wild applause.

WATCH Pink's acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs