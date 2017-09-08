FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Joburg Day Celebrate the best city in the land with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, right, MiCasa, Matthew Mole, GoodLuck and more.

When: Saturday, 9am

Where: Crocodile Creek Polo Club, Botasdal Farm, Lanseria. Tickets range from R350 to R800, ticketpros.co.za