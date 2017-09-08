FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
MUSIC
Joburg Day Celebrate the best city in the land with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, right, MiCasa, Matthew Mole, GoodLuck and more.
When: Saturday, 9am
Where: Crocodile Creek Polo Club, Botasdal Farm, Lanseria. Tickets range from R350 to R800, ticketpros.co.za
ART
FNB Art Fair 2017
Pop into one of the continent's premier art fairs with work from all your favourite artists and some of the future's best prospects.
When: Until Sunday, 11am
Where: Sandton Convention Centre. Tickets range from R150 to R500, fnbjoburgartfair.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Street Food Festival
Bring your stomach a little bit of joy.
When: Sunday, 10am
Where: Common Ground, Maboneng, R100, webtickets.co.za
Vodka Pub Crawl
Get a taste of a variety of the world's weirdest and most wonderful vodkas.
When: Saturday, 5pm
Where: Lenin's Vodka Bar, Maboneng, R275, quicket.co.za
