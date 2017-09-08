Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

08 September 2017 - 13:21 By Staff reporter
AKA will perform at Joburg Day.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Joburg Day Celebrate the best city in the land with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, right, MiCasa, Matthew Mole, GoodLuck and more.

When: Saturday, 9am

Where: Crocodile Creek Polo Club, Botasdal Farm, Lanseria. Tickets range from R350 to R800, ticketpros.co.za

ART

FNB Art Fair 2017

Pop into one of the continent's premier art fairs with work from all your favourite artists and some of the future's best prospects.

When: Until Sunday, 11am

Where: Sandton Convention Centre. Tickets range from R150 to R500, fnbjoburgartfair.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Street Food Festival

Bring your stomach a little bit of joy.

When: Sunday, 10am

Where: Common Ground, Maboneng, R100, webtickets.co.za

Vodka Pub Crawl

Get a taste of a variety of the world's weirdest and most wonderful vodkas.

When: Saturday, 5pm

Where: Lenin's Vodka Bar, Maboneng, R275, quicket.co.za

