The A-listers

Celebs not the only captivating view at hotel complex launch

From ballerinas who literally lit up the room to a celeb a shade lighter every time you meet her, a pollie that showers only twice a week to a rapper dabbling in a bit of porn. Throw in a room with a view, a fountain of drinks and food aplenty - hotel group Tsogo Sun pulled out all the stops to celebrate the opening of its two hotels in Cape Town's City Bowl this week.