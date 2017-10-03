Work with two sugars: coffee shops are the offices of the future

They were supposed to generate a sense of camaraderie, enhance teamwork and encourage an open flow of ideas between colleagues after decades of segregation in booths.

But open-plan offices are actually bad for productivity, allowing workers to be interrupted every three minutes by a range of distractions, a futurologist at BT has warned.

Nicole Millard, an expert in data, analytics and emerging technology, said that large offices were inefficient, especially for introverts who work better when they are not disturbed, and predicted them to soon die out.

Instead, she forecast that employees in future will become "shoulder-bag workers", carrying their offices in backpacks and collaborating in coffee shops - or "coffices".

"Our technology has shrunk so we can literally get our office in a small bag. We don't have to have a desk any more."