Lifestyle

Work with two sugars: coffee shops are the offices of the future

Offices are disappearing, to be replaced by small teams of employees who can work in coffee shops

03 October 2017 - 07:55 By Sarah Knapton
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

They were supposed to generate a sense of camaraderie, enhance teamwork and encourage an open flow of ideas between colleagues after decades of segregation in booths.

But open-plan offices are actually bad for productivity, allowing workers to be interrupted every three minutes by a range of distractions, a futurologist at BT has warned.

Nicole Millard, an expert in data, analytics and emerging technology, said that large offices were inefficient, especially for introverts who work better when they are not disturbed, and predicted them to soon die out.

Instead, she forecast that employees in future will become "shoulder-bag workers", carrying their offices in backpacks and collaborating in coffee shops - or "coffices".

"Our technology has shrunk so we can literally get our office in a small bag. We don't have to have a desk any more."

Why you should consider trading your home office for a co-working space

Plus nine of SA's coolest co-working spaces
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Though many firms believe large, open-plan workspaces help collaboration, in fact, unless staff are close "you might as well be in Belgium", said Millard.

"The trouble with open-plan offices is they are a one-size-fits-all model which actually fits nobody," she said at New Scientist Live in London on Monday.

"We're interrupted every three minutes. It takes us between eight and 20 minutes to get back into that thought process. E-mail. We get too much. Meetings, colleagues. It's all distracting.

"Is being switched on making us more productive? The answer is no. The problem of the future is switching off. The big damage is task-switching. You can tell you have been task- switching when you switch off your computer at night and find unsent e-mails still there because you were interrupted.

"So, we will become shoulderbag workers. Our technology has shrunk so we can literally get our office in a small bag."

However, Millard said offices were still important, if only for socialising.

"We need a balance between we and me," she added. - The Daily Telegraph

Most read

  1. Movie Review | 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' is actually quite meh Lifestyle
  2. I'm pregnant. Is having sex safe for my baby? Lifestyle
  3. 6 new South African stereotypes - are you one of them? Lifestyle
  4. Do you have what it takes to live on Mars? Lifestyle
  5. More South Africans prefer apartment living Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X