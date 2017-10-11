KZN's 'In Bloom' exhibition reveals dynamic voices asking the right questions

Aptly titled 'In Bloom', the exhibition this month at Durban's KZN Society for the Arts gallery is a celebration of a new wave of creativity that’s not only emerging in KZN but also nationally. Ja.Magazine is hosting their first group exhibition in Durban featuring a range of works from the publication’s past and present contributors.

The exhibition features a select group of photographers, painters, illustrators, multimedia artists and poets which makes for an explosion of art and ideas that portray a vibrant and changing landscape in the country.

Maya Surya Pillay’s A Coolie Reads Knausgaard are the haunting words that lead you to the first floor of the gallery where the exhibition is held. Her words which echo a history of memory, women and heritage are aptly draped across the transitory space of the stairwell. It is these lingering phrases of ‘bruise-coloured smoke’ and burning women that follow you as you enter the exhibition.