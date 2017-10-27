Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

27 October 2017 - 12:38 By YOLISA MKELE
Pop group Locnville will perform on Friday, October 27, 9pm at Movida.
Image: Renee Frouws

MUSIC

Locnville Live

The popular duo are back.

When: Friday, October 27, 9pm

Where: Movida, R100-R250, movida.nutickets.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Nitro Circus

Catch the world's best daredevils performing amazing feats.

When: Saturday, October 28, 5pm

Where: FNB Stadium, R405-R2,050, computicket.com

Howl'oween Picnic at the Zoo

A spookily fun family outing.

When: Saturday, October 28, 6pm

Where: Johannesburg Zoo, R80, computicket.com

PERFORMANCE

Russian School of Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty

A performance of the popular tale by the famed ballet school.

When: Sunday, October 29, noon

Where: Roodepoort Theatre, R70-R100, webtickets.co.za

- mkeley@sundaytimes.co.za

