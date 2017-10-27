Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
27 October 2017 - 12:38
MUSIC
Locnville Live
The popular duo are back.
When: Friday, October 27, 9pm
Where: Movida, R100-R250, movida.nutickets.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Nitro Circus
Catch the world's best daredevils performing amazing feats.
When: Saturday, October 28, 5pm
Where: FNB Stadium, R405-R2,050, computicket.com
Howl'oween Picnic at the Zoo
A spookily fun family outing.
When: Saturday, October 28, 6pm
Where: Johannesburg Zoo, R80, computicket.com
PERFORMANCE
Russian School of Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty
A performance of the popular tale by the famed ballet school.
When: Sunday, October 29, noon
Where: Roodepoort Theatre, R70-R100, webtickets.co.za
