Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

27 October 2017 - 12:32 By Staff reporter
EEK Cape Town's CBD will be crawling with zombies tomorrow.
Image: Anton Scholtz

FAMILY

COUNTRY FUN DAY

Horse riding displays, food trucks, beer, champagne and wine, dog dancing and pony rides.

When: Saturday, October 28, 10am-3pm

Where: SA Riding for the Disabled Association Centre, Brommersvlei Road, Constantia; R90, under one year R40, family of four R200. Cash only

SNEAKER EXCHANGE

Aficionados buy, sell or trade.

When: Saturday, October 28, 11am-7pm

Where: Castle of Good Hope; R80 at Computicket, R100 at the door

ZOMBIE WALK

Wear your best zombie or Halloween costume. Pets welcome.

When: Saturday, October 28, 6pm-4am

Where: Walk starts at 1 Thibault Square, Long Street, Cape Town; after-party at Madison Avenue, Mechau Street; walk is free, party R60-R250 at Quicket

INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL

Kiters from around the world, free kite-making workshops, rides, a play area and a food market.

When: Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29, 10am-6pm

Where: Zandvlei, Muizenberg; R40, under-12s R15

COMPANY'S GARDEN WALKING TOUR 

with author Suzie Joubert.

When: Saturday, October 28, 3pm-5pm

Where: Iziko South African Museum, Cape Town; R300 (includes a book, Suzie's Young Explorers: Company's Garden Quest), children half-price, R50 for every additional child; e-mail kate@cultureconnectsa.com

COMEDY

MAMA CITY IMPROV FESTIVAL

Classes, performances, jam sessions and workshops in Observatory.

When: Until Sunday, October 29, 9.30am-11pm

Where: Theatre Arts Admin Collective, Obviouzly Armchair Theatre and Bar, and the Observatory Community Centre; R80-R720 at Nutickets; mamacityimprovfest.com

MUSIC

RESPIRO FLAMENCO

Spanish dance, guitar and singing.

When: Saturday, October 28, 8pm-9.30pm

Where: Magnet Theatre, Observatory; R75-R120 at Quicket

CINEMA

SA HORRORFEST

New, classic and rare films, Rocky Horror audience participation screening, a market and more.

When: Until Friday, November 3, various times

Where: Labia Theatre, Orange Street, Gardens; R45-R70 at Quicket

X