Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
FAMILY
COUNTRY FUN DAY
Horse riding displays, food trucks, beer, champagne and wine, dog dancing and pony rides.
When: Saturday, October 28, 10am-3pm
Where: SA Riding for the Disabled Association Centre, Brommersvlei Road, Constantia; R90, under one year R40, family of four R200. Cash only
SNEAKER EXCHANGE
Aficionados buy, sell or trade.
When: Saturday, October 28, 11am-7pm
Where: Castle of Good Hope; R80 at Computicket, R100 at the door
ZOMBIE WALK
Wear your best zombie or Halloween costume. Pets welcome.
When: Saturday, October 28, 6pm-4am
Where: Walk starts at 1 Thibault Square, Long Street, Cape Town; after-party at Madison Avenue, Mechau Street; walk is free, party R60-R250 at Quicket
INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL
Kiters from around the world, free kite-making workshops, rides, a play area and a food market.
When: Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29, 10am-6pm
Where: Zandvlei, Muizenberg; R40, under-12s R15
COMPANY'S GARDEN WALKING TOUR
with author Suzie Joubert.
When: Saturday, October 28, 3pm-5pm
Where: Iziko South African Museum, Cape Town; R300 (includes a book, Suzie's Young Explorers: Company's Garden Quest), children half-price, R50 for every additional child; e-mail kate@cultureconnectsa.com
COMEDY
MAMA CITY IMPROV FESTIVAL
Classes, performances, jam sessions and workshops in Observatory.
When: Until Sunday, October 29, 9.30am-11pm
Where: Theatre Arts Admin Collective, Obviouzly Armchair Theatre and Bar, and the Observatory Community Centre; R80-R720 at Nutickets; mamacityimprovfest.com
MUSIC
RESPIRO FLAMENCO
Spanish dance, guitar and singing.
When: Saturday, October 28, 8pm-9.30pm
Where: Magnet Theatre, Observatory; R75-R120 at Quicket
CINEMA
SA HORRORFEST
New, classic and rare films, Rocky Horror audience participation screening, a market and more.
When: Until Friday, November 3, various times
Where: Labia Theatre, Orange Street, Gardens; R45-R70 at Quicket
