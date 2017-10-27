Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

FAMILY

COUNTRY FUN DAY

Horse riding displays, food trucks, beer, champagne and wine, dog dancing and pony rides.

When: Saturday, October 28, 10am-3pm

Where: SA Riding for the Disabled Association Centre, Brommersvlei Road, Constantia; R90, under one year R40, family of four R200. Cash only

SNEAKER EXCHANGE

Aficionados buy, sell or trade.

When: Saturday, October 28, 11am-7pm

Where: Castle of Good Hope; R80 at Computicket, R100 at the door