Wacky adventures of one of SA's most intrepid (imaginary) travellers

Dr Mpunzi Shezi is an extraordinary fellow. He introduced pork vindaloo to the Japanese, he sells chilli sauce using mermaids on his bottles, and he single handedly saved the hysterical women of Eshowe by inventing the mahogany and brass vibrator.

The only problem is, he doesn't exist.

He's part of the imagination of artist Peter Engblom who is showing his new exhibition Dr M Shezi's Myths, Magic and Mermaids at Phansi Museum in Glenwood, Durban.

The little museum has been turned into a chamber of delightful curiosities filled with frames and fabrics that recount the journeys of Shezi as he travels through Japan, India and South Africa as businessman, chef and lover.