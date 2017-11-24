Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

• Bluesy soul folk muso Madala Kunene rocks Khaya Records tonight at the launch of his first seven-single. The music starts at 7pm. R50 entry. Khaya Records is at 48 Florida Road, Durban.

• Sometimes making people laugh is a two-man job - so Emilio Tobias and Tsitsi Chiumya are flying down to give you a proper working over in their concept show, How We Got These Suits. The duo are at the BAT Centre tomorrow at 7.30pm. Tickets are R100 through quicket.co.za or R120 at the door.

• Our Story Magic floats and tumbles into The Playhouse theatre with a collection of stories for kids told through song and dance. The show runs from November 29 to December 10. Tickets for school performances are R30 per pupil and R50 for teachers. Public performances are at 2.30pm most days. Tickets and times via computicket.com

• Let Nathi Zondi guide you through the intricacies of beadwork at tomorrow's Saturday Session: Beading with Nathi Zondi workshop. R200 and an e-mail to gallery@kznsagallery.co.za or a phone-call to 031-277-1705 secures your place. The class is from 9am to noon.

• Volume 8 of the Afri Cine pop-up cinema gig brings the story of Marikana's aftermath to the Durban screen with the documentary Strike a Rock at the KZNSA Gallery. R40 entry with Zapper. Doors open at 6.30pm and the film is scheduled for 7.30pm.