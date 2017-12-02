Series Review

'She's Gotta Have It' reboot is some of Spike Lee's best work in years

The iconic director has reworked his ground-breaking debut film into a 10-episode series. And the struggles of its lead character, Nola Darling, are as relevant today as they were in 1986

The iconic director has reworked his ground-breaking debut film into a 10-episode series. And the struggles of its lead character, Nola Darling, are as relevant today as they were in 1986