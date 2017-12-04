Are data providers contributing to the digital divide?

"Net neutrality" means internet and cellphone service providers, and all companies that connect consumers to the internet, are legally obliged to treat all data equally.

In other words, a company can't prioritise WhatsApp messages over Netflix video streams, or e-mail over cat pictures. Why does this matter? Because if service providers can cherry-pick which data gets preference they can - and usually do - shape their products accordingly.

Suddenly paid add-ons pop up for messaging, or media streaming, or anything else you do online, while the services that benefit the provider are discounted or zero-rated (which means the provider offers the service free to consumers and absorbs the cost itself).