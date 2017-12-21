Lifestyle

Most popular toys in SA this festive season

21 December 2017 - 15:42 By Petru Saal
Little Live Pets Love Birds with cage is a Christmas best seller.
Image: TOYS R US

What do mermaids‚ drones and monkeys have in common?

They are some of the hottest toys on shelves this festive season according to two of the country's biggest toy outlets.

Angelique Thompson‚ the group buyer at Toy Kingdom‚ said their top sellers include:

- Interactive pets such as Hatchimals and Zoomer;

- Robots and robotic pets including Fingerlings and Tekno Puppy;

- Nerf Guns;

- Syma drones;

- Hot Wheels and remote control cars;

- Barbie Dolphin Magic Mermaid dolls;

- IDO3D 3D drawing kits;

- Paw Patrol toys;

- Board games such as Monopoly and Mouthful and

- Lego.

Finger Monkeys Assorted is also a favourite.
Image: TOYS R US

Meanwhile Geoffrey - the mascot for Toys R Us - has provided a list of their most popular toys:

- Barbie Dolphin Magic Mermaid doll;

- Shimmer and Shine Doll Assortment;

- Little Live Pets Love Birds with cage;

- Hatchimals Surprise Peacat and Giraven;

- Paw Patrol Lookout Playset;

- Lego Ninjago 70625 Samural VXL;

- Blaze and the Monster Machines;

- Shox Raptor Drone;

- Nintendo Switch console and

- Finger Monkeys Assorted.

