Most popular toys in SA this festive season

What do mermaids‚ drones and monkeys have in common?

They are some of the hottest toys on shelves this festive season according to two of the country's biggest toy outlets.

Angelique Thompson‚ the group buyer at Toy Kingdom‚ said their top sellers include:

- Interactive pets such as Hatchimals and Zoomer;

- Robots and robotic pets including Fingerlings and Tekno Puppy;

- Nerf Guns;

- Syma drones;

- Hot Wheels and remote control cars;

- Barbie Dolphin Magic Mermaid dolls;

- IDO3D 3D drawing kits;

- Paw Patrol toys;

- Board games such as Monopoly and Mouthful and

- Lego.