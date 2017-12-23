Lifestyle

12 movies to keep the family entertained this festive season

23 December 2017 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE

If you're looking for a few good movies to keep the whole family entertained this festive season, then we have you covered.

1. Arthur Christmas

Join Santa's youngest son on a crazy mission to deliver a present to a child in a heart-warming movie that will deck the halls with excitement, fun and wonder.

2. Rise of the Guardians

When the evil spirit Pitch launches an assault on Earth, Jack Frost must team up with Santa, the Easter Bunny, Sandman and the Tooth Fairy to protect the innocence of children all around the world.

3. Elf

 "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing for all to hear." Wise words indeed from the largest 'elf' at the North Pole. and a great message for the whole family this holiday.

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

What happens when the king of Halloween decides to take over Christmas? This classic family movie is a must-have on everyone's festive entertainment list.

5. The Polar Express

A young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

6. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Everyone loves Christmas in the town of Whoville, everyone that is except a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans on ruining the holiday for all of the citizens.

7. Frozen

We'll apologise right here. We know you've just got the kids to stop bellowing 'Let it go' on the top of their lungs, but lets to honest, this list wouldn't be complete without Elsa, Ana and their Frozen friends.

8. Beauty and the Beast

 Held captive in an enchanted castle where clocks and candlesticks come to life, a brave young woman clashes with a beastly but good-hearted prince. 

9. Happy Feet

Emperor Penguins find their soul mates through song, so where does a tap-dancing penguin without a song fit? This adorable movie about family and accepting people who are different will appeal to the whole family. Oh, did we mention there's also a sequel?

10. Paddington

Paddington follows the comic misadventures of a polite young bear with an endearing talent for comic chaos.  It is the film to watch with your family this Christmas - and there's even a sequel. 

11. Moana 

In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches Moana'sisland, she answers the Ocean's call to seek out the Demigod to set things right.

12. Batman, vampires and missing fish

Trying to narrow down this list was, well, hard. So to round us off we decided to include three movies that just made us laugh, cry and generally would be great for a family sit-down in front of the TV:

Have we missed any on our list? Tell us what your favourite holiday movies are in the comment section below:

