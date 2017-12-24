These are the series you should binge-watch this holiday
As the country winds down for the annual holidays, those of us planning to spend a good chunk of our break in front of a TV screen are left with a huge dilemma: what to watch?
Well we're going to make it a little easier for you. From science fiction to superheroes, gritty crime to political intrigue, here are the shows you should binge-watch before you get back to the grind:
1. If you like... your shows a little out there
Stranger Things
If you haven't seen this already, which rock have you been hiding under? Settle in and binge-watch this love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80's.
Dark
The disappearance of two kids in the German small-town of Winden opens abysses that turn the concept of time on its head. The question is not who has kidnapped the children...but when.
Black Mirror
This British-American anthology series in the same vein as 'The Twilight Zone', with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world and our relationship with technology.
2. If you like... something to laugh at
Master Of None
Meet Dev, a 30-year-old actor in New York who has trouble deciding what he wants to eat, much less the pathway for the rest of his life.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
A woman rescued from a doomsday cult starts her life over as a nanny for an Upper East Side socialite in New York City. Armed with just a backpack, light-up sneakers and a couple library books, she takes on a world she didn't think even existed anymore.
3. If you like... people in capes
The Defenders
Marvel may rule the roost on the big screen, but they're no slackers on the small screen either. Get comfortable and binge-watch seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and their team-up series The Defenders. Once you're finished there, don't forget The Punisher to round off your gritty superhero shows.
Welcome to the Arrowverse
From the gritty streets of Star City to the fast-paced world of the scarlet speedster, the ever-expanding Arrowverse will be sure to keep you busy this holiday. Join the adventures of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, and don't miss out on their cross-over events.
4. If you like... a bit of intrigue
Designated Survivor
Tom Kirkman is a lower-level cabinet member who unexpectedly becomes president after a devastating attack on Washington. He will struggle to prevent the country and his own family from falling into chaos, as he is thrust into one of the most difficult presidencies in history.
House of Cards
This wicked political drama penetrates the shadowy world of greed, sex, and corruption in modern D.C.
5. If you like... things that go bump in the night
Dead Set
No one is spared the wrath of the undead... except the contestants and production staff filming a season of "Big Brother" in the UK. At least until the doors open on eviction night.
Santa Clarita Diet
Joel and Sheila Hammond are realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending both their lives down a road of death and destruction… but in a good way.
Glitch
A police officer in a small Australian town finds his life turned upside down when six recently deceased residents return from the dead in perfect health. If you like this, you might also like The Returned.
From Dusk till Dawn
A Texas Ranger is in hot pursuit of the infamous Gecko brothers and their hostages. They all end up trapped in a desert bar secretly run by vampires and discover a vampire conspiracy. The series is based on the cult movie by Quentin Tarantino.
6. If you like... a little bit of history
The Crown
This drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. If royalty is your thing, you should also look out for Versailles, Victoria, Reign, and The Tudors.
Peaky Blinders
This epic gangster drama is located in the streets of post-war Birmingham in the 1920s.
7. If you like... crime and punishment
Mindhunters
Two FBI agents set out on a sinister investigative odyssey as they attempt to understand and catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches.
Orange is the New Black
From 'Weeds' creator Jenji Kohan, Orange is the New Black is based on Piper Kerman's memoir about her year in a women's prison.
Ozark
The Byrdes are for all intents and purposes an ordinary family. Ordinary save for Marty’s job: The top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico. And if this appeals to you, you should also watch Narcos.
Alias Grace
The series follows Grace Marks, a poor, young Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who, along with stable hand James McDermott, was convicted of the brutal murders of their employer and his housekeeper in 1843.
8. If you like... a good ol' cowboy show
Godless
Godless follows the fates of Frank Griffin and his murderous gang... of Roy Goode, the member who turned against them… and of La Belle, the town full of women who must defend themselves when they get caught in the crossfire. If you like this, you might also like Strange Empire and Hatfields & McCoys.
Frontier
Jason Momoa stars as Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-native American outlaw campaigning to breach the fur trade. If you like this, and Momoa, you should also watch Sugar Mountain.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE