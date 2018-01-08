Keituletse “Keitu” Gwangwa‚ daughter of legendary South African jazz musician Jonas Gwangwa and social activist Violet Gwangwa‚ has been appointed as the head of the Windybrow Arts Centre in Johannesburg.

The Market Theatre Foundation announced this on Monday.

“The 121-year old Windybrow heritage house stands for me like a classic lady who has many tales on past times and has with her still so many more to tell. I’m looking forward to the prospects‚” Keituletse said as she recalled her memories of the Windybrow Theatre.

“I did my final year exam at the Windybrow‚ so I have a special place in my heart for the theatre. I have attended a few productions in the times it was active and even enjoyed a sit-in rehearsal with Danny Glover.”

Keituletse has national and international experience as an artist‚ arts administrator‚ arts advocate and events manager. She has worked as an assistant director to her father and French director Sophie Loucachevsky.

At arts administration organisation Cultural Helpdesk she managed a Dutch/South African arts exchange website. She also worked as a producer and director with Portia Mashigo‚ winner of the 2004 Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance award‚ and choreographer Gladys Agulhas.

Market Theatre Foundation chief executive Ismail Mahomed said: “Keitu has the skills‚ experience‚ stamina and fortitude to lead the Windybrow Arts Centre and to build it to the same high artistic standards as the Market Theatre Foundation’s three other divisions: The Market Theatre‚ Market Theatre Laboratory and Market Photo Workshop.”

The Windybrow Arts Centre focuses on Pan-African cultural expression. Keituletse previously led the organisations Ndebi Creations and African Zazi which focused on celebrating African culture and heritage. She is also a qualified sangoma.

“I hope we will be able to create a vibrant platform for exchange and artistic works that will add value to the ever-expanding subject of Pan-Africanism.

“Windybrow Arts Centre was incorporated into the Market Theatre Foundation on April 1 2016‚” Keituletse said.