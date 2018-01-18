Lifestyle

Too busy to date? There's an app for that

18 January 2018 - 11:19 By By Naledi Shange
The new Predict Dating App now has a feature that identifies users’ free time and if it coincides with their match’s free time‚ both are alerted to possibly set up a date.
The new Predict Dating App now has a feature that identifies users’ free time and if it coincides with their match’s free time‚ both are alerted to possibly set up a date.
Image: iStock

The South African dating app Predict has been given a face-lift to ensure that dates between potential matches actually happen.

The new Predict Dating App now has a feature that identifies users’ free time and if it coincides with their match’s free time‚ both are alerted to possibly set up a date.

“The new Instant feature is meant to help people fit dating into their already busy lives‚” read a statement from app founder Ayal Belling.

“Having the option of seeing which of your matches are available for a date in the next few hours makes it easier for everyone to arrange to actually meet‚” he said.

Belling said he also wanted to address concerns that dates didn’t always live up to expectations.

The upgraded app tries to ensure that a user is matched with suitable partners‚ not just based on physical attraction but also intentions and values.

“With the short‚ new‚ privately answered yes-no compatibility questionnaire you can set red lines you’re not prepared to cross. You can do this by choosing to allow a match only with people who answer certain questions the same way as you. The answers also feed into the existing match percentage derived from your social data‚ giving it more meaning‚” the app developer said.

“You can set any question as a red line so that you don’t match with those who answer those questions differently to you.”

READ MORE

Cha-ching! Could cash be influencing your dating decisions?

If you think it's good looks, a sense of humor, or sparkling conversation that we find attractive when looking for a short-term fling, think again. ...
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Nyan'Nyan contestant's 'lit confession' leaves Twitter shook

Twitter went bonkers after a woman confessed on Nyan'Nyan to removing her boyfriend to cheat with his friend on their bed. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'We are dating'- Major League's Bandile confirms Nadia Nakai romance

After first claiming that the pair are only friends, Major League DJ's Bandile Mbere has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is dating female rapper ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. #HairGoals: 5 simple steps to a soft, shiny afro Fashion & Beauty
  2. Wise buys: 10 African artists to invest in now The Edit
  3. Why stifling a sneeze could be seriously dangerous to your health Health & Sex
  4. Let’s talk about sex: edu video series targets SA's teens Health & Sex
  5. Removing contraception injection would lead to more deaths: study Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
X