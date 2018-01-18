The South African dating app Predict has been given a face-lift to ensure that dates between potential matches actually happen.

The new Predict Dating App now has a feature that identifies users’ free time and if it coincides with their match’s free time‚ both are alerted to possibly set up a date.

“The new Instant feature is meant to help people fit dating into their already busy lives‚” read a statement from app founder Ayal Belling.

“Having the option of seeing which of your matches are available for a date in the next few hours makes it easier for everyone to arrange to actually meet‚” he said.

Belling said he also wanted to address concerns that dates didn’t always live up to expectations.

The upgraded app tries to ensure that a user is matched with suitable partners‚ not just based on physical attraction but also intentions and values.

“With the short‚ new‚ privately answered yes-no compatibility questionnaire you can set red lines you’re not prepared to cross. You can do this by choosing to allow a match only with people who answer certain questions the same way as you. The answers also feed into the existing match percentage derived from your social data‚ giving it more meaning‚” the app developer said.

“You can set any question as a red line so that you don’t match with those who answer those questions differently to you.”