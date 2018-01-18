Travel

WATCH | How Cape Town made a nightmare journey worthwhile for star vlogger

18 January 2018 - 08:51 By Dave Chambers

New York to Cape Town in 55 hours with a small child in tow? Casey Neistat makes it look like fun.

New York to Cape Town in 55 hours with a small child in tow?

It doesn’t sound like much fun‚ but star vlogger Casey Neistat makes light of the journey — including missing a flight in Doha and ending up in Johannesburg instead of the Mother City — in a YouTube video.

The video‚ “The Travel Experience”‚ had racked up 1.3 million views in less than a day by Thursday morning‚ and after chronicling the journey of Neistat‚ his Cape Town-born wife Candice Pool and their daughter Francine‚ it amounts to a stunning ad for the best Cape Town has to offer northern hemisphere visitors thirsting for some winter sun.

The 5min 42sec video does not mention the drought‚ and features Neistat leaping from the first floor of a house into a full swimming pool.

For several years Neistat‚ 36‚ and Pool have spent their end-of-year holiday in Cape Town‚ where they were married in 2013.

The vlogger’s YouTube channel has 8.6 million subscribers and his Instagram account has 2.9 million followers.

Pool‚ 40‚ is creative director of FINN Jewelry‚ which she co-founded in 2005. Her clients have included actress Naomi Watts and singer Taylor Swift.

