The Handmaid’s Tale and more: 11 new series to watch on Showmax

Drama, romance, laughs and thrills aplenty in these great series

05 February 2018 - 09:45
Elizabeth Moss stars in The Handmaid's Tale.
Just because Janu-worry is a thing of the past doesn’t mean you should go out every night and ruin your bank balance all over again. Instead, stay home and get stuck into some of the best drama series now on TV.

From The Handmaid’s Tale (winner of two Golden Globes this year, including best drama series) to American Crime, here are 11 excellent series to stream on Showmax this February.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale, season 1

Rated 8.6/10 on IMDb.com

Once, June had a husband, a job and a life. Now she’s Offred, enslaved as a walking womb in a regime where the only thing rarer than pregnancy is escape. Watch now »

2. American Crime, seasons 1–2

Rated 7.8/10 on IMDb.com

A simple crime can cause worlds to collide in this brilliant, award-winning crime drama anthology, where good intentions can be as dangerous as bad acts. Watch now »

3. Killjoys, season 1

Rated 7.2/10 on IMDb.com

Killjoys hunt dangerous criminals in the worst parts of space in this action-packed series. No job is too tough or dangerous, not with these three bounty hunters on the job. Watch now »

4. The Collection, season 1 (BBC)

Rated 7.1/10 on IMDb.com

Scandal, drama, feuds and romance power the halls of an illustrious fashion house as two brothers try to raise it from the ashes. But can they avoid destroying each other? Watch now »

5. No Tomorrow, season 1

Rated 7.3/10 on IMDb.com

Evie’s life is super-ordered – and going nowhere. Then she meets the hunky Xavier, who might be perfect … except he thinks the world will end in a few months. Watch now »

6. Thirteen, season 1 (BBC)

Rated 7.3/10 on IMDb.com

Ivy escapes from a house 13 years after being abducted. Soon she is reunited with her family, but not everything is what it seems in this mystery-laden drama. Watch now »

7. Emily Owens MD, season 1

Rated 7.6/10 on IMDb.com

Image: Supplied/CBS

Emily was a geek in school, so she hoped her surgery career would be different. But that might have been too much to ask for in this cute romantic drama. Watch now »

8. The Cleaner, seasons 1–2

Rated 7.2/10 on IMDb.com

Image: Supplied/CBS

An award-winning series about an addict who makes a promise to turn his life around and help other addicts – even if it takes extreme tactics to save them. Watch now »

9. Under the Dome, seasons 1–3

Rated 6.7/10 on IMDb.com

Image: Supplied/CBS

Residents wake up to find their town covered by a transparent dome. Can they escape before they destroy each other? Based on the Stephen King novel. Watch now »

10. The L-Word, seasons 1–6

Rated 7.6/10 on IMDb.com

Image: Supplied/MGM

Enjoy this long-running and award-winning drama about the lives and loves of a group of women in Los Angeles, with all the hookups, breakups and everything in between. Watch now »

11. Sleeper Cell, seasons 1–2

Rated 8.1/10 on IMDb.com

Image: Supplied/CBS

When you’re deep undercover in the middle of a terrorist cell planning an attack on homegrown soil, who can you trust? Don’t miss this intense drama series. Watch now »

