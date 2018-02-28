To get the highest fall‚ the adventurers climbed as high as they could on an exposed rock face above an overhang‚ to the right of the cableway‚ and then hurled themselves off.

Smith‚ 40‚ said: “I’ve always practised falling off. That’s an important skill in climbing that most people underestimate. It was a big mental block for me when I started climbing.

“So I started practising falling by jumping at the end of routes I’d climbed. The falls got bigger and bigger and I learnt to love the rush of it. This was just a progression of that.”

He set up the jump when he was injured and couldn’t push his climbing to the limit.

“I had time and it was an adrenaline rush I could do. I had super bomber gear and was fairly confident in the system and Clifford’s old rope‚ which was solid and fat‚” he said. “...But you can always have human error.”

The person jumping is relying on another climber to catch the fall on the rope and hold them safe. This team trust each other 100%.