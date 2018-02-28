WATCH | Climbers leap into void off Table Mountain
WARNING | Video contains strong language
The scenery is great, but the idea... maybe not so much?! Our intrepid team decides to try flinging themselves off the side of Table Mountain, miles above Cape Town.
Climbers fall: you go up and sometimes slip off‚ often with no warning. But six top Cape Town climbers have taken this to an extreme level‚ setting up a huge jump not unlike a DIY-bungee on Table Mountain.
Jamie “Jimbo” Smith‚ who had the idea‚ environmental consultant Julia Wakeling and the climber who provided the rope‚ Clifford Hakimi‚ are among the stars of the YouTube clip.
The 30m leap into a void one Saturday morning looks risky‚ but Smith was confident their safety gear was rock solid.
To get the highest fall‚ the adventurers climbed as high as they could on an exposed rock face above an overhang‚ to the right of the cableway‚ and then hurled themselves off.
Smith‚ 40‚ said: “I’ve always practised falling off. That’s an important skill in climbing that most people underestimate. It was a big mental block for me when I started climbing.
“So I started practising falling by jumping at the end of routes I’d climbed. The falls got bigger and bigger and I learnt to love the rush of it. This was just a progression of that.”
He set up the jump when he was injured and couldn’t push his climbing to the limit.
“I had time and it was an adrenaline rush I could do. I had super bomber gear and was fairly confident in the system and Clifford’s old rope‚ which was solid and fat‚” he said. “...But you can always have human error.”
The person jumping is relying on another climber to catch the fall on the rope and hold them safe. This team trust each other 100%.
Smith hatched the idea with Hakimi during a climbing trip in Oudtshoorn where they practised falling off.
They roped in experienced climber and filmmaker Garrreth Bird to do the camera work with Damien Schumann. The pair make films on the mountain and called this unusual adventure 'Springmielies'.
