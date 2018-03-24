Motoring
Start your engines: amateur racing isn't as expensive as you'd think
There are clubs all over South Africa catering to the needs of passionate petrolheads eager to show their prowess on the race track
25 March 2018 - 00:00
There are clubs all over South Africa catering to the needs of passionate petrolheads eager to show their prowess on the race track
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.