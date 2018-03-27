Gracious Dube has transformed the humble teabag into a sought-after fashion accessory in Paris.

The Zimbabwean-born 33-year-old mother from Hout Bay in Cape Town is on a winning streak with her designer purses made out of Rooibos tea bags. Dube’s creativity took flight when she moved to South Africa and got involved with a company called Original T-Bag Designs in 2006.

Her items are sold at an up-market boutique‚ Ithemba Design Ethik. To make her fashionable purses‚ which are lined with silk‚ Dube starts off by drying and ironing about 45 to 50 Rooibos teabags. Once done‚ they are varnished and either glued or carefully stitched onto the silk.

Some purses are also decoratively painted to add to the unique look.

“I love drinking Rooibos and it was while drinking a cup that I came up with the idea of creating a purse from tea bags. Initially‚ I tried making it with lots of different tea bags‚ but the Rooibos tea bags were ideal. Not only do they give my purses a beautiful rich colour‚ but they also tend to be a lot stronger than other tea bags‚” Dube said.