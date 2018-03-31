Talking mortality over coffee at CPT's Death Cafe is far from depressing

One Monday a month in Woodstock, people gather for cake, coffee and strangely comforting conversations about their own mortality and experience of death - no judging, no speeches, no pamphlets. Claire Keeton joined one of the meetings

