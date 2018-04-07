Level Up

Game Review: 'Far Cry 5' features an exciting first in the franchise's history

Your mission in this highly-anticipated, first-person shooter game is to save a town from the grasps of an ominous doomsday cult. It's terrific fun, but it's not without its flaws, writes Sylvia McKeown

Your mission in this highly-anticipated, first-person shooter game is to save a town from the grasps of an ominous doomsday cult. It's terrific fun, but it's not without its flaws, writes Sylvia McKeown