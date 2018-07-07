Stop. Watch. Listen
Drake markets himself as rap's Mr Nice Guy. Don't be fooled
On his new album 'Scorpion' Drake shows that he's just as misogynistic as many of his peers
08 July 2018 - 00:00
On his new album 'Scorpion' Drake shows that he's just as misogynistic as many of his peers
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.