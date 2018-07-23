WATCH | First trailer for controversial rapper M.I.A.'s doccie released

A first trailer has been released for the M.I.A. documentary MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A which premiered at this year's Sundance Festival and is set for theatrical release this year.

Chronicling rapper M.I.A.'s journey from refugee immigrant to pop star, the film traces her roots in Sri Lanka, where "Matangi" was the daughter of a founding member of Sri Lanka's Tamil resistance. She later fled with her family to the UK, where she became known as "Maya" and was a precocious London teenager.

WATCH | The trailer for MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A