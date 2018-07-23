Does thinking you look fat affect how much money you earn?

Two things people often think about are money and their appearance. Past research has shown that there is a correlation between the two: people subjectively considered attractive earn more.

And body weight plays a major role in attractiveness. A person’s body mass index (BMI) – which adjusts a person’s weight for their height – and their success in the workplace are linked. Put simply, thin people, especially women, are rewarded more than their larger colleagues. But those studies only considered how other people perceive you.

In new research, we looked at the flip side: does our own perception of our bodies, even when incorrect, make a difference? In other words, does thinking you look fat or skinny affect your wages?

Knowing if a worker’s own perception of his or her weight makes a difference – rather than only the employer’s – could help determine the best way to mitigate the impact of weight discrimination on earnings. In addition, a better understanding of gender differences in weight perception might help explain the persistent gender wage gap.

PRESSURE TO 'LOOK GOOD'

Americans spend billions of dollars each year on making minor changes to their appearance with makeup, hair dye and other cosmetics. They also spend billions trying to change our weight with diets,gym memberships and plastic surgery.

Trying to live up to the pervasive images of “perfect” models and movie heroes has a dark side: body-shaming, anxiety and depression, as well as unhealthy strategies for weight loss or muscle gain. For example, anorexia nervosa involves the extreme over-perception of weight and claims the lives of roughly 10% of its victims.