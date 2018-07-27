How to get bloody good photos of the blood moon with your smartphone

The much-hyped lunar eclipse on July 27 will be the longest 'blood moon' this century, so there'll be plenty of time to try snap some phenomenal photos of it.

The eclipse will start at around 8.24pm and last until just after midnight, says the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (Assa). The period of total eclipse - when the moon appears darkest - will last from 9.30pm to 11.13pm.

While a fancy, high-tech camera would result in the best shots, you can still take some seriously like-worthy pics to share on social media with your smartphone. Just follow these tips:

1. KEEP STILL

John Rodger, a local astrophotographer, stresses the importance of keeping your phone still if you don't want blurry shots. This can be hard to do if you're holding the gadget in your hands, so now's the time to dig out that smartphone tripod you bought on a whim. No tripod? Try using your selfie stick instead.

2. DON'T ZOOM TOO MUCH

Tempting though it may be, Roger suggests that you don’t zoom in too much because that will only worsen the photo quality.

Rather than trying to get a close-up snap of the moon alone in the sky, consider it a prop: compose a shot where it's part of a larger scene that includes buildings or trees.

You could also get arty and see if you can catch the moon's reflection in, for instance, a window pane.