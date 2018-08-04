Motorbike Review

BMW G 310 GS: a motorbike equally at home on dirt roads or city streets

The 2018 BMW G 310 GS offers more flexibility than the street-going G 310 R, which means you can take it anywhere, writes Thomas Falkiner

The 2018 BMW G 310 GS offers more flexibility than the street-going G 310 R, which means you can take it anywhere, writes Thomas Falkiner