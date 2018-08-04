He says the FSCA expects that there will be other funds that were erroneously deregistered by the registrar based on incorrect information supplied by other administrators‚ but not on the same scale as at Liberty.

Kotze says Liberty’s administration business took over a number of other administration businesses and the records it inherited were not always good.

Since the 1980s‚ the company had deregistered more than 9‚000 funds. The company had erroneously informed the Registrar of Pension Funds that all the assets in a fund had been paid and that the fund could therefore be deregistered‚ because its systems did not always identify all the funds’ assets‚ he says.

Kotze says this was often a result of funds or employers changing their names.

The March court application reveals that some of the assets found after funds were deregistered were surplus apportionments‚ returned payments to unclaimed benefits funds and transfers in terms of section 14 of the Pension Funds Act that were declined by the receiving fund.

The Financial Services Board (the FSCA’s predecessor) drove a project to close more than 4‚600 dormant retirement funds between 2007 and 2013. Makhubela says with a project that big and complex there were bound to be some errors‚ but they do appear to be genuine errors.

The FSB’s closure of dormant funds has been challenged by the former deputy registrar for pension funds‚ Rosemary Hunter‚ who believes fund members may have been prejudiced and denied a potential R22.5-billion of benefits.

Hunter applied without success to the high court and the supreme court to declare the decisions of her former boss‚ the former chief executive of the FSB and the former registrar of pension funds‚ Dube Tshidi‚ to close the 4‚600 funds unlawful. Her case was argued before the Constitutional Court in February and judgment is awaited.

Hunter has commended Liberty for reviewing its archives to find funds closed in error. Kotze said it has had to engage people employed by administrators in the past and has had to open boxes of archived retirement fund records.