Twitter trolls President Xi Jinping after China blocks Winnie the Pooh movie

Oh bother! Disney's newest Winnie the Pooh movie, Christopher Robin, won't be hitting Chinese cinemas.

The Hollywood Reporter names two reasons the film may have been denied release in China. The first is the country's foreign film quota. The second is because one of the movie's stars, Winnie the Pooh, has apparently become a symbol of the resistance against China's ruling Communist Party.

This all started in 2013, when memes suggesting China's president Xi Jinping looks like Disney's cuddly honey-addict started appearing on the Internet.

Last year the country went one step further and started censoring these types of posts. According to Vox, you now can't share photos of the famous bear or even say his name on social media in China.